BRIEF-OSI Systems to buy American Science and Engineering

June 21 Osi Systems Inc
* Deal for $37.00 per share in cash,
* Transaction has been unanimously approved by osi systems
and as&e boards of directors
* Deal for approximately $187 million
* Deal expected to be accretive to fiscal year 2017 non-gaap
diluted earnings per share
* Transaction is expected to result in at least $18 million
of annual pre-tax cost synergies within first two years
post-closing
* Expects to fund acquisition with a combination of balance
sheet cash and borrowings from its existing $450 million credit
facilit
* Transaction is expected to be accretive to osi systems'
fiscal year 2017 non-gaap diluted earnings per share
* Deal expected to be at least 10% accretive to fiscal year
2018 gaap diluted earnings per share
* Osi systems expects continued strong cash flow generation
from combined business
* Osi systems' financial advisors are citigroup and Roth
Capital
* Osi systems enters into definitive agreement to acquire
american science and engineering
