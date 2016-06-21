BRIEF-AS&E says to be acquired by OSI Systems for $37/shr

June 21 American Science And Engineering Inc
* Says evercore is serving as financial advisor and provided
a fairness opinion to as&e.
* American science and engineering inc says expect to
maintain as&e's current operations in billerica, ma
* Transaction and merger agreement were unanimously approved
by as&e's board of directors
* Deal for for a total transaction value of approximately
$269 million
* as&e enters into agreement to be acquired by osi systems
for $37 per share in cash
