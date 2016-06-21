BRIEF-Rex Energy sees FY 2016 net operational capital expenditures $35.5 mln

June 21 Rex Energy Corp
* Continues to focus on cost control measures and
anticipates that it will be able to achieve further cost
reductions and efficiencies in 2016
* With additional capital commitment from bsp, co expects
full year 2016 net operational capital expenditures to be
approximately $35.5 million
* Liquidity will enable rex energy to continue plan to hold
majority of appalachian basin acreage by production by mid-year
2017
* Rex energy provides update on moraine east joint
development agreement and appalachian basin operations
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)