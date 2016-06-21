BRIEF-Rex Energy sees FY 2016 net operational capital expenditures $35.5 mln

June 21 Rex Energy Corp

* Continues to focus on cost control measures and anticipates that it will be able to achieve further cost reductions and efficiencies in 2016

* With additional capital commitment from bsp, co expects full year 2016 net operational capital expenditures to be approximately $35.5 million

* Liquidity will enable rex energy to continue plan to hold majority of appalachian basin acreage by production by mid-year 2017

* Rex energy provides update on moraine east joint development agreement and appalachian basin operations