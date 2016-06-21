版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 21日 星期二 20:10 BJT

BRIEF-ACI Worldwide's Paul Thomalla elected as nexo board member

June 21 Aci Worldwide Inc

* ACI worldwide's Paul Thomalla elected as member of the Nexo executive board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐