2016年 6月 21日

BRIEF-CACI awarded $40 mln contract to provide acquisitions management support for Department of Defense

June 21 CACI International Inc

* CACI awarded $40 million contract to provide acquisitions management support for Department of Defense Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

