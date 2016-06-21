版本:
BRIEF-Independent Bank Group says commenced subordinated notes offering

June 21 Independent Bank Group Inc:

* Independent Bank Group Inc announces commencement of subordinated notes offering

* Has commenced a public offering of its 5.875% subordinated notes due August 1, 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

