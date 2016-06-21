版本:
BRIEF-Cypress announces pricing of $250 mln convertible notes offering

June 21 (Reuters) -

* Cypress semiconductor corp says pricing of $250.0 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2022

* Cypress announces pricing of $250 million convertible notes offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

