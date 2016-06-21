BRIEF-Windstream says to exchange remaining half of CS&L equity stake

June 21 Windstream Holdings Inc
* Windstream agrees to exchange the remaining half of cs&l
equity stake to reduce debt
* It now expects cash interest expense of approximately $370
million for 2016.
* Agreed to exchange an additional 14.7 million shares of
communications sales & leasing common stock with its creditors
in a debt-for-equity exchange
* cs&l shares to be exchanged represent all of windstream's
remaining retained stake in cs&l
