BRIEF-VBI Vaccines says closes $13.6 mln private placement

June 21 VBI Vaccines Inc -

* VBI Vaccines announces closing of $13.6 million private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

