版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 21日 星期二 20:46 BJT

BRIEF-Neurotrope appoints Paula Trzepacz as chief medical officer

June 21 Neurotrope Inc :

* Neurotrope appoints Paula T. Trzepacz, M.D. as executive vice president and chief medical officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐