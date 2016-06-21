版本:
BRIEF-Mittleman Brothers alerts Carmike Cinemas shareholders

June 21 Mittleman Brothers LLC:

* Mittleman Brothers, Llc alerts Carmike Cinemas shareholders that proxy advisory firms ISS and Glass Lewis, both recommend voting against AMC Entertainment's buyout offer of $30 per share Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

