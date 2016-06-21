版本:
BRIEF-BAE Systems awarded $75 mln U.S. Army contract

June 21 BAE Systems

* Awarded $75 million U.S. Army contract to develop next-generation geospatial intelligence capabilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

