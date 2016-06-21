BRIEF-Biostage CEO provides mid-year update to shareholders

June 21 Biostage Inc :
* Biostage CEO provides mid-year update to shareholders
* Now have capital to get through a number of milestones in
2016 including filing of IND; expect to move into human clinical
trials in 2017
* Remain on schedule to file IND for Cellspan Esophageal
implant by end of 2016 to advance into human clinical trials
* Expect to follow first esophageal product candidate with
additional products to address life-threatening conditions of
bronchus, trachea
