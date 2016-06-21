BRIEF-Biostage CEO provides mid-year update to shareholders

June 21 Biostage Inc :

* Biostage CEO provides mid-year update to shareholders

* Now have capital to get through a number of milestones in 2016 including filing of IND; expect to move into human clinical trials in 2017

* Remain on schedule to file IND for Cellspan Esophageal implant by end of 2016 to advance into human clinical trials

* Expect to follow first esophageal product candidate with additional products to address life-threatening conditions of bronchus, trachea