BRIEF-Newfield Exploration sees Q2 domestic net production to be more than 13.6 MMBOE

June 21 Newfield Exploration Co :

* Newfield provides interim operations update

* Q2 2016 net production for company is now expected to exceed mid-point of guidance by approximately 0.5 MMBOE

* Domestic net production for q2 of 2016 is expected to be more than 13.6 MMBOE

* International net production for q2 of 2016 is expected to be approximately 1.6 MMBOE

* International net production for q2 of 2016 is expected to be approximately 1.6 MMBOE

* Full-Year 2016 net production for company is now expected to be 56.0 - 58.0 MMBOE

* Q2 2016 net production for company is now estimated to be about 15.2 MMBO

* Newfield provides interim operations update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)