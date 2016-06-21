BRIEF-Tangoe announces efficiency and cost reduction initiative

June 21 Tangoe Inc :
* Board of directors approved an efficiency and cost
reduction initiative consisting of an 10% reduction in workforce
* Expects to incur total cash charges of approximately $3.6
million and to complete most of planned initiative by end of
june 2016
* Review not identified additional accounting errors that
would materially change aggregate size of expected adjustments
described on march 7
