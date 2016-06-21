BRIEF-Fedex Q4 loss per share $0.26

June 21 Fedex Corp :
* Q4 non-gaap revenue $13.0 billion versus $12.1 billion
* With adjustments, Fedex's Q4 earnings were $3.30 per
diluted share
* Fedex CORP Q4 gaap revenue $$13.0 billion versus $12.1
billion
* Qtrly Fedex express segment revenue $6.72 billion versus
$6.70 billion
* Unable to forecast fiscal 2017 year-end mark-to-market
pension accounting adjustments as well as TNT Express financial
results
* Qtrly operating results benefited from yield management,
positive impacts from profit improvement program initiatives at
Fedex Express
* Company is unable to provide unadjusted earnings guidance
* During quarter, company acquired 3.8 million shares of
Fedex common stock at an average price of $156.21
* Qtrly Fedex freight segment revenue $1.61 billion versus
$1.57 billion
* Capital spending for fiscal 2017 is expected to be
approximately $5.1 billion
* Fedex Corp Q4 Fedex ground segment revenue of revenue
$6.72 billion versus. $6.70 billion last year
* FY 2017 outlook assumes continued moderate economic growth
* "reasonably possible" that q4 fiscal 2017 MTM pension
accounting adjustments could have material impact on fiscal 2017
consolidated results
* Plan to complete purchase price allocation for TNT
express no later than q4 of fiscal 2017
* Fedex Corp. Reports fourth quarter earnings
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $11.75 to $12.25
excluding items
* Q4 loss per share $0.26
* Q4 earnings per share view $3.28 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
