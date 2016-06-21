BRIEF-La-Z-Boy Q4 sales $417.1 million

June 21 La-z-boy Inc :
* Z-Boy inc qtrly same-store written sales for la-z-boy
furniture galleries network increased 2.2% on a comparable basis
* Qtrly earnings per share from continuing operations
attributable to la-z-boy incorporated $0.45
* Plants shut down for one week of vacation and maintenance
in july, during q1
* Z-Boy reports fiscal 2016 full-year and fourth-quarter
results
* Q4 sales $417.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $416.5 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)