BRIEF-Universal American announces $40 mln share repurchase program

June 21 Universal American Corp :
* Intention to offer up to $100 million principal amount of
convertible senior notes due 2021
* Board of directors authorized a $40 million stock
repurchase program to repurchase shares of common stock
* Universal American Corp says expects transaction to be
accretive to future earnings
* Plans to use net proceeds from offering,cash on hand, to
repurchase stock from some of its stockholders
* To purchase at least 75% of shares held by affiliates of
perry capital and welsh, carson, anderson & stowe for $6.80 per
share
* Universal american corp. Announces proposed $100 million
private offering of convertible senior notes and stock
repurchase
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Siddharth Cavale)