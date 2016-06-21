版本:
BRIEF-Universal American announces $40 mln share repurchase program

June 21 Universal American Corp :

* Intention to offer up to $100 million principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2021

* Board of directors authorized a $40 million stock repurchase program to repurchase shares of common stock

* Universal American Corp says expects transaction to be accretive to future earnings

* Plans to use net proceeds from offering,cash on hand, to repurchase stock from some of its stockholders

* To purchase at least 75% of shares held by affiliates of perry capital and welsh, carson, anderson & stowe for $6.80 per share

* Universal american corp. Announces proposed $100 million private offering of convertible senior notes and stock repurchase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Siddharth Cavale)

