BRIEF-Genuine Parts announces 2 deals adding $70 mln in revenue

June 21 Genuine Parts Co :
* Addition of auto-camping is expected to generate annual
revenues of approximately $50 million
* To acquire auto-camping, ltd. And select assets within
janitorial and sanitation business of Rochester Midland
Corporation
* Jan/San business is expected to generate incremental
annual revenues of approximately $20 million
* Plans to integrate jan/san business into impact products
division of s.p. Richards, growing facilities, breakroom
supplies product offering
* Genuine Parts Company announces two acquisitions adding
$70 million in annual revenue
