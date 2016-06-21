BRIEF-Zargon Oil & Gas announces renewal of credit facilities

June 21 Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd :
* Newed and extended its committed syndicated credit
facilities with a borrowing base of $70 million, down from $88
million
* Reduced borrowing base compares with zargon's outstanding
bank debt of $64.6 million at March 31, 2016
* Credit facilities are now fully revolving until Sept 22,
with provision for a nine month extension at option of lenders
and upon request
* Zargon oil & gas ltd. Announces renewal of credit
facilities
