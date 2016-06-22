版本:
BRIEF-ATSG to repurchase $50 mln common shares

June 22 Air Transport Services Group Inc :

* Says to repurchase $50 million of common shares at $13.07 per share, representing approximately 3.8 million shares

* Says shares purchased represent approximately 6 percent of ATSG's outstanding shares

* ATSG to repurchase $50 million of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
