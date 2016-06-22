BRIEF-ATSG to repurchase $50 mln common shares

BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
June 22 Air Transport Services Group Inc :
* Says to repurchase $50 million of common shares at $13.07 per share, representing approximately 3.8 million shares
* Says shares purchased represent approximately 6 percent of ATSG's outstanding shares
* ATSG to repurchase $50 million of its common shares
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering