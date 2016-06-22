版本:
BRIEF-Agenus Inc starts phase 1/2 clinical trial of anti-GITR agonist antibody

June 22 Agenus Inc

* Expect to initiate additional clinical studies with antibodies and immuno-oncology leads from comprehensive pipeline in next twelve months

* Agenus announces commencement of phase 1/2 clinical trial of anti-GITR checkpoint antibody INCAGN1876 in patients with solid tumors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
