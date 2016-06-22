BRIEF-BASF and Aspen Aerogels announce strategic partnership

BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
June 22 Aspen Aerogels Inc
* Co will commit to exclusive supply of its spaceloft a2 product for incorporation within basf's aerogel enhanced slentex wall system
* Basf will make a low double-digit million investment in construction of aspen's new manufacturing plant
* Agreement will run through 2027.
* Aspen aerogels says in addition, basf will provide technical support to aspen targeting manufacturing productivity, product cost and profit margins
* Basf and aspen aerogels announce strategic partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering