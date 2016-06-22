BRIEF-Red Hat Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.50

June 22 Red Hat Inc :

* GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 23.0%

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.55, revenue view $588.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says for full year GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 14.3% and non GAAP earnings per share about $2.19 to $2.23

* Red hat reports first quarter results for fiscal year 2017

* Q1 revenue $568 million versus i/b/e/s view $562.8 million

* Sees Q2 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share about $0.54

* Sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share about $0.31

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.50

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.33

* Sees Q2 revenue $587 million to $593 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S