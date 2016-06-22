BRIEF-Barnes & Noble Q4 sales $877 mln, down 3.7 pct

June 22 Barnes & Noble :
* For fiscal year 2017, company expects comparable bookstore
sales to be approximately flat to an increase of approximately
1%
* Expects full year consolidated EBITDA to be in a range of
$200 million to $250 million
* Sees fy 2017 retail EBITDA of $240 million to $280 million
and Nook ebitda losses declining to a range of $30 million to
$40 million
* Qtrly retail sales, which include Barnes & Noble stores
and bn.com, were $850 million for quarter, decreasing 2.2%
* Barnes & noble inc qtrly nook sales were $42.0 million for
quarter and $191.5 million for full year, decreasing 20.0% and
27.4%
* Core comparable store sales, which exclude sales of nook
products, declined 0.8% for quarter
* Q4 loss per share $0.24 from continuing operations
excluding items
* Barnes & noble inc qtrly retail comparable store sales
declined 0.8% for quarter
* Q4 sales $877 million, down 3.7 percent
* Reports Fiscal 2016 Year-End financial results
* Q4 loss per share $0.42 from continuing operations
