BRIEF-Safe Bulkers announces common stock repurchase program

June 22 Safe Bulkers Inc :

* Authorized a program under which it may from time to time in future purchase up to 2 million shares of company's common stock

* Purchases will be funded using company's existing cash resources

* If maximum number of shares of common stock are purchased, it would represent about 2.4% of shares of common stock outstanding

* Safe bulkers, inc. Announces common stock repurchase program