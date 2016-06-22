BRIEF-Safe Bulkers announces common stock repurchase program

June 22 Safe Bulkers Inc :
* Authorized a program under which it may from time to time
in future purchase up to 2 million shares of company's common
stock
* Purchases will be funded using company's existing cash
resources
* If maximum number of shares of common stock are purchased,
it would represent about 2.4% of shares of common stock
outstanding
* Safe bulkers, inc. Announces common stock repurchase
program
