BRIEF-Commercial Metals Co Q3 EPS $0.30 from continuing operations

June 23 Commercial Metals Co
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.12per share
* "we expect results of our fiscal q4 to remain strong"
* Commercial metals company reports third quarter earnings
per share from continuing operations of $0.30 and net earnings
per share of $0.17
* Q3 earnings per share $0.30 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 sales $1.2 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.15 billion
* Q3 earnings per share $0.17
