BRIEF-Qunar receives preliminary non-binding "going private" proposal

June 23 Qunar Cayman Islands Ltd
* Proposed purchase price for each american depositary share
of company is $30.39 in cash
* Buyer also intends to fund consideration payable in
transaction with a combination of debt and equity capital
* Formed a special committee comprised of three independent,
disinterested directors to consider buyer's proposal and
transaction
* Buyer is entity related to ocean imagination l.p., a
private equity fund dedicated to investing in travel-related
industries in china
* Special committee expects to retain independent advisors,
including financial, legal advisors, to assist it in process
* Proposed purchase price is $10.13 for each ordinary share
of company
* Binding "going private" proposal
