BRIEF-Eguana corrects tabulation error in interim financial statements

June 23 Eguana Technologies Inc:
* Eguana corrects minor tabulation error in the interim
financial statements, updates executive compensation report
* Has refiled its unaudited condensed interim consolidated
financial statements for three month period ended December 31,
2015
* Has also refiled its unaudited condensed interim
consolidated financial statements for six month period ended
March 31, 2016
* Refile as a result of tabulation error to remove
duplication of $110,321 in deferred revenue which had been
included in Sept. 2015 comparative column
* Changes have no effect on current FY figures and only
affect comparative Sept 30, 2015 balance sheet figures within
2016 financials
Source text for Eikon: