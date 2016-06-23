BRIEF-Sky-Mobi receives preliminary non-binding "going private" proposal

June 23 Sky-mobi Ltd
* Mobi ltd says proposed purchase price represents a premium
of approximately 19.3% to closing trading price of company's
adss on june 22, 2016
* Mobi ltd - buyer group beneficially owns an aggregate of
approximately 54.3% of company's issued and outstanding common
shares
* Buyer group intends to fund consideration payable in
transaction with debt and/or equity capital
* Mobi ltd - proposal proposing "going-private" transaction
to acquire all of outstanding common shares for $2.10 in cash
per ads
* Mobi ltd - received a non-binding proposal letter, dated
date hereof, from michael tao song, ceo of sky-mobi, xplane
limited and mobi joy limited
* Mobi limited announces receipt of preliminary non-binding
"going private" proposal
