June 23 Capricor Therapeutics Inc -

* Patient enrollment in its ongoing randomized HOPE-duchenne clinical trial has exceeded 50% of its 24-patient target

* Expects trial to complete its enrollment in Q3 of 2016, and to report top line data from hope-duchenne in Q1 of 2017

* Capricor therapeutics provides enrollment update on HOPE clinical trial in duchenne muscular dystrophy