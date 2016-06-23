版本:
BRIEF-Synnex Q2 earnings per share $1.11

June 23 Synnex Corp :

* Qtrly earnings per share $1.11

* Qtrly non-gaap earnings per share $1.37

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.31, revenue view $3.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.53, revenue view $3.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Synnex corporation reports fiscal 2016 second quarter results

* Sees Q3 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.52 to $1.57

* Sees Q3 2016 earnings per share $1.32 to $1.37

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $3.4 billion to $3.53 billion

* Q2 revenue $3.0 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.28 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

