BRIEF-Emerge Energy to divest fuels business in deal valued at about $179 million

June 23 Emerge Energy Services LP :
* Deal for $178.5 million
* Fuels business is comprised of Dallas-based Direct Fuels
Llc and Birmingham-based Allied Energy Company Llc
* Entered agreement for sale of Emerge's fuels business to
Sunoco Lp
* Following sale emerge will become pure-play business with
all assets and operations focused on sand segment
* Emerge Energy Services Lp announces agreement to divest
fuels business in deal valued at approximately $179 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)