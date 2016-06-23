BRIEF-Brookfield Office updates on conversion option for its Series N preference shares

June 23 Brookfield Office Properties Inc
:
* Brookfield Office Properties provides update on conversion
option for its Series N preference shares
* Says Series N shares will pay on a quarterly basis, for
five-year period beginning on July 1, 2016
* Brookfield Office Properties Inc says holders of Series N
shares are not entitled to convert their Series N shares into
Series O shares
* There were 972,331 series n shares tendered, which is less
than 1 million shares required to give effect to conversions
* Brookfield Office Properties provides update on conversion
option for its Series N preference shares
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)