BRIEF-Violin Memory says board of directors determined ratio of proposed reverse stock split to be 1-for-4

June 24 Violin Memory Inc

* Announced today that its board of directors has determined ratio of a proposed reverse stock split to be 1-for-4

* First day of post-split trading on New York Stock Exchange will be July 6, 2016

* Violin memory announces reverse stock split ratio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

