BRIEF-Violin Memory says board of directors determined ratio of proposed reverse stock split to be 1-for-4

BRIEF-Timmins Gold Corp announces Greg McCunn as new CEO
* Greg McCunn will succeed Mark Backens as company's new chief executive officer
June 24 Violin Memory Inc
* Announced today that its board of directors has determined ratio of a proposed reverse stock split to be 1-for-4
* First day of post-split trading on New York Stock Exchange will be July 6, 2016
* Violin memory announces reverse stock split ratio
* CAE wins defence contracts on key platforms valued at more than c$175 million
* Pluristem receives clearance from germany to initiate its multinational Phase III trial in critical limb ischemia targeting early conditional marketing approval