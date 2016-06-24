版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 24日 星期五 18:23 BJT

BRIEF-Sosei Group says appoints Peter Bains as CEO

June 24 Sosei Group

* Shinichi tamura, sosei founder and group chairman, president, ceo, appointed as representative executive officer and executive chairman

* Sosei appoints Peter Bains as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

