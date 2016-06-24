BRIEF-Sosei Group says appoints Peter Bains as CEO

BRIEF-Timmins Gold Corp announces Greg McCunn as new CEO
* Greg McCunn will succeed Mark Backens as company's new chief executive officer
June 24 Sosei Group
* Shinichi tamura, sosei founder and group chairman, president, ceo, appointed as representative executive officer and executive chairman
* Sosei appoints Peter Bains as CEO
* CAE wins defence contracts on key platforms valued at more than c$175 million
* Pluristem receives clearance from germany to initiate its multinational Phase III trial in critical limb ischemia targeting early conditional marketing approval