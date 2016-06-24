版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 24日 星期五 20:23 BJT

BRIEF-Dehaier Medical Systems and Hongyuan Supply Chain Management sign deal

June 24 Dehaier Medical Systems Ltd

* Strategic cooperation agreement reached by Dehaier Medical Systems Ltd. and Hongyuan Supply Chain Management Co., Ltd. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐