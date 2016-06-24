版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 24日 星期五 21:05 BJT

BRIEF-Eros Now and Micromax form strategic partnership

June 24 Eros International Plc

* With the partnership, Eros Now app will be preinstalled into Micromax's latest smartphones

* Eros Now and Micromax form strategic partnership to offer endless entertainment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐