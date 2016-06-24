BRIEF-Incipio Group to acquire Skullcandy for $177 million

BRIEF-Roxgold announces production of 77,157 ounces of gold in 2016
* Roxgold sees 2017 capital expenditure $24 million - $28 million
June 24 Skullcandy Inc :
* Incipio Group to acquire Skullcandy; create leading technology, creative culture and mobile lifestyle company
* Incipio will pay $5.75 per share in cash, or a total of approximately $177 million
* Affiliate of Incipio will commence a cash tender offer to acquire Skullcandy's outstanding shares of common stock for $5.75 per share
* Says transaction has been approved by Skullcandy's and Incipio's boards of directors and is expected to close in Q3 of 2016
* Transaction will be financed primarily through a new senior credit facility with Monroe capital advisors, LLC and Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
* Excluding Skullcandy's cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments of $46 million as of March 31, 2016, enterprise value of deal is $131 million
* Definitive merger agreement provides for a "go-shop" period until July 23, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 17 Worries over Donald Trump's economic policies and the potential for U.S. policy errors rose sharply this month, according to a survey of fund managers released on Tuesday, prompting them to hold more cash even though they expect growth and inflation to rise further.
* Tutor Perini - Tutor perini receives notice of intent to award a $1.377 billion contract from Los Angeles county MTA for purple line extension section 2