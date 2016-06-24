版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 24日 星期五 23:58 BJT

BRIEF-Geoffrey Yang joins AT&T board of directors

June 24 AT&T Inc:

* Geoffrey Y. Yang joins AT&T board of directors

* Yang is a founding partner and managing director of venture capital firm Redpoint Ventures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐