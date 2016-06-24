版本:
BRIEF-Mylan launches generic version of GSK's avodart capsules

June 24 Mylan NV:

* Mylan launches generic Avodart capsules

* U.S. launch of Dutasteride capsules, 0.5 mg, generic version of GlaxoSmithKline's avodart capsules Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

