BRIEF-Spirit Airlines and International Association Of Machinists ratify agreement

BRIEF-Wal-Mart Stores plans $6.8 bln of capital investments in U.S. in coming year
* Is planning $6.8 billion of capital investments in U.S. in coming fiscal year
June 24 Spirit Airlines
* Newly ratified agreement also addresses job scope, hours of service and overtime, seniority, uniforms, safety and health, among other things
* Spirit airlines and international association of machinists (iam) ratify agreement covering ramp service team members at fort lauderdale-hollywood international airport Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Is planning $6.8 billion of capital investments in U.S. in coming fiscal year
* UnitedHealth Group reports 2016 results highlighted by continued strong and diversified growth
Jan 17 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.