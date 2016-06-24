版本:
BRIEF-Spirit Airlines and International Association Of Machinists ratify agreement

June 24 Spirit Airlines

* Newly ratified agreement also addresses job scope, hours of service and overtime, seniority, uniforms, safety and health, among other things

* Spirit airlines and international association of machinists (iam) ratify agreement covering ramp service team members at fort lauderdale-hollywood international airport Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

