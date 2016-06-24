版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 25日 星期六 04:24 BJT

BRIEF-Global Blood Therapeutics closes of public offering of common stock

June 24 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc :

* Says public offering of 6.40 million common shares priced at $18.75 per share

* Global Blood Therapeutics announces closing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐