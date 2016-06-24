BRIEF-Global Blood Therapeutics closes of public offering of common stock

BRIEF-Wal-Mart Stores plans $6.8 bln of capital investments in U.S. in coming year
* Is planning $6.8 billion of capital investments in U.S. in coming fiscal year
June 24 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc :
* Says public offering of 6.40 million common shares priced at $18.75 per share
* Global Blood Therapeutics announces closing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* UnitedHealth Group reports 2016 results highlighted by continued strong and diversified growth
