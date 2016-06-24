BRIEF-Alliance California Municipal net assets of fund on April was $165.6 mln

BRIEF-Wal-Mart Stores plans $6.8 bln of capital investments in U.S. in coming year
* Is planning $6.8 billion of capital investments in U.S. in coming fiscal year
June 24 Alliance California Municipal Income Fund Inc :
* Total net assets of fund on April 30, 2016 were $165.6 million, as compared with $164.1 million on January 31
* On April 30, 2016 , net asset value per share of common stock was $15.86
* Alliance California Municipal Income Fund Inc reports second quarter earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Is planning $6.8 billion of capital investments in U.S. in coming fiscal year
* UnitedHealth Group reports 2016 results highlighted by continued strong and diversified growth
Jan 17 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.