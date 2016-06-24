版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 25日 星期六 04:35 BJT

BRIEF-Actions Semiconductor committee names Houlihan Lokey as financial advisor

June 24 Actions Semiconductor Co Ltd :

* Special committee has retained Houlihan Lokey (China) limited as its financial advisor

* Special committee says no decision has been made on response to non-binding "going-private" proposal received on May 19

* Actions Semiconductor special committee appoints financial advisor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐