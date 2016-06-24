BRIEF-Actions Semiconductor committee names Houlihan Lokey as financial advisor

BRIEF-Wal-Mart Stores plans $6.8 bln of capital investments in U.S. in coming year
* Is planning $6.8 billion of capital investments in U.S. in coming fiscal year
June 24 Actions Semiconductor Co Ltd :
* Special committee has retained Houlihan Lokey (China) limited as its financial advisor
* Special committee says no decision has been made on response to non-binding "going-private" proposal received on May 19
* UnitedHealth Group reports 2016 results highlighted by continued strong and diversified growth
