BRIEF-Innovation Ventures announces consideration of debt refinancing

BRIEF-Wal-Mart Stores plans $6.8 bln of capital investments in U.S. in coming year
* Is planning $6.8 billion of capital investments in U.S. in coming fiscal year
June 24 Innovation Ventures Llc :
* Considering senior note and bank debt offering which would also result in refinancing of senior secured notes, due 2019
* Innovation Ventures Llc announces consideration of debt refinancing Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Is planning $6.8 billion of capital investments in U.S. in coming fiscal year
* UnitedHealth Group reports 2016 results highlighted by continued strong and diversified growth
Jan 17 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.