BRIEF-Innovation Ventures announces consideration of debt refinancing

June 24 Innovation Ventures Llc :

* Considering senior note and bank debt offering which would also result in refinancing of senior secured notes, due 2019

* Innovation Ventures Llc announces consideration of debt refinancing Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

