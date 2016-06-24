版本:
BRIEF-Williams says remains "committed" to closing merger with ETE

June 24 Williams Companies Inc :

* Williams remains committed to closing merger under merger agreement entered into with ETE on September 28, 2015

* Williams board continues to recommend that stockholders vote "for" merger agreement with ETE

* Williams committed to closing; will take appropriate actions to enforce its rights under the merger agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

