BRIEF-Williams says remains "committed" to closing merger with ETE

BRIEF-Wal-Mart Stores plans $6.8 bln of capital investments in U.S. in coming year
* Is planning $6.8 billion of capital investments in U.S. in coming fiscal year
June 24 Williams Companies Inc :
* Williams remains committed to closing merger under merger agreement entered into with ETE on September 28, 2015
* Williams board continues to recommend that stockholders vote "for" merger agreement with ETE
* Williams committed to closing; will take appropriate actions to enforce its rights under the merger agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* UnitedHealth Group reports 2016 results highlighted by continued strong and diversified growth
