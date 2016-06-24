版本:
BRIEF-Atwood Oceanics announces cash tender offer for senior notes

June 24 Atwood Oceanics Inc :

* Atwood Oceanics Inc announces cash tender offer for senior notes

* Commencement of modified "Dutch Auction" tender offer for up to $150 million of its outstanding 6.50% senior notes due 2020

* Atwood Oceanics Inc announces cash tender offer for senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

