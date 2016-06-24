版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 25日 星期六 06:31 BJT

BRIEF-Jaguar names Hasim Ahmed as CFO

June 24 Jaguar Mining Inc:

* Jaguar announces changes to the board of directors and management

* Appointment of Hashim Ahmed as Chief Financial Officer

* Appointments of John Ellis and Robert Getz to its board of directors as independent, non-executive directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

