BRIEF-Dominion Diamond gives updates on fire at Ekati Diamond Mine

June 27 Dominion Diamond Corp
* Fire which occurred in process plant at ekati diamond mine
on June 23(rd)was successfully extinguished on same day
* Initial assessment of process plant confirms damages were
limited to a small area, with no damage to main structural
components
* All personnel were safely evacuated from plant and no
injuries have been reported
* Surface and underground mining activities were not
impacted by fire at process plant, and continue as planned
* Says duration of shutdown is still unknown
* Dominion Diamond Corporation provides further update on
process plant fire at Ekati Diamond Mine
