BRIEF-Dominion Diamond gives updates on fire at Ekati Diamond Mine

June 27 Dominion Diamond Corp

* Fire which occurred in process plant at ekati diamond mine on June 23(rd)was successfully extinguished on same day

* Initial assessment of process plant confirms damages were limited to a small area, with no damage to main structural components

* All personnel were safely evacuated from plant and no injuries have been reported

* Surface and underground mining activities were not impacted by fire at process plant, and continue as planned

* Says duration of shutdown is still unknown

